DRONE VIDEO reveals deadly aftermath of Turkish train crash

Drone footage published by Ruptly reveals the shocking aftermath of a deadly train crash in Ankara, Turkey.

The video shows how one of the wagons of the derailed train crashed into the station platform. A collapsed overpass – as well as evidence of a collision with another train – is also visible, adding to the chaotic scene.

At least nine people have been killed and 47 injured in the high-speed rail disaster in Turkey’s capital. An official from the Ankara governor's office told Reuters that the crash was caused by a collision with a local train.

This is the second train crash in Turkey this year. In July, 24 people were killed after a train derailed en route to Istanbul.

The country’s deadlines rail disaster came in 2004, when 139 people were killed and dozens more injured after an express train traveling from Istanbul to the nation’s capital derailed.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!