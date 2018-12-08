HomeWorld News

Blinging Boeing: Emirates image of diamond-decked aircraft takes off on social media

Get short URL
Blinging Boeing: Emirates image of diamond-decked aircraft takes off on social media
File photo © AFP / Giuseppe Cacace
A viral image appearing to show an Emirates plane completely decked out in sparkling diamonds has set social media alight after the airline shared the striking picture on Twitter.

The blinging Boeing 777 appeared to be coated in glistening gemstones, dazzling social media users who couldn’t believe their eyes. Many expressed their desire to travel on such a glamorous aircraft, while some questioned how such a diamond-encrusted plane could actually take off and fly safely with the additional load.

It turns out they needn’t have worried, as the sparkling plane was just a clever use of photo-editing.

The image was created by Sara Shakeel, a dentist turned ‘crystal artist’ from Pakistan, who shares bedazzled photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for my Ride 💎 . . So Ladies & Gentlemen , I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer ! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love 💕 to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed - hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can’t wait to share everything with you all! . . . P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano !!!! . . . #art #artwork #collageart #artist #vision #fly #high #flying #godisgreat #pink #clouds #hope #lovemyjob #plane #emirates #flyhigh #arte #crystalart #crystalartwork #travel #travelphotography #blog

A post shared by Sara Shakeel (@sarashakeel) on

Emirates was so impressed by her jazzed-up jet, it gave Shakeel a free upgrade on her flight to Milan.

Also on rt.com Railway under Arabian Sea could one day connect India to United Arab Emirates

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies