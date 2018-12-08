Blinging Boeing: Emirates image of diamond-decked aircraft takes off on social media
Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/zDYnUZtIOS— Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 4, 2018
The blinging Boeing 777 appeared to be coated in glistening gemstones, dazzling social media users who couldn’t believe their eyes. Many expressed their desire to travel on such a glamorous aircraft, while some questioned how such a diamond-encrusted plane could actually take off and fly safely with the additional load.
My type of aeroplane 😍 https://t.co/c95t5C63hp— Sharon (@AdamsShazzie) December 7, 2018
Would this design even achieve lift?— Jason Westrope (@jwestropeDMA) December 6, 2018
Can this actually be flown or is this a scale model or a computer generated image.— Jessica (@loveinfree) December 6, 2018
Lmao the weight of those rocks will weigh that bird down so much 😂— Emil Cepeda✈ (@emiliocepilio) December 6, 2018
When people with too much money are bored and want to show off pic.twitter.com/suJ3U7bVmm— Peter wolf 🌕- always by your side. (@Peterwolf626) December 6, 2018
It turns out they needn’t have worried, as the sparkling plane was just a clever use of photo-editing.
The image was created by Sara Shakeel, a dentist turned ‘crystal artist’ from Pakistan, who shares bedazzled photos on Instagram.
Waiting for my Ride 💎 . . So Ladies & Gentlemen , I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer ! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love 💕 to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed - hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can’t wait to share everything with you all! . . . P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano !!!! . . . #art #artwork #collageart #artist #vision #fly #high #flying #godisgreat #pink #clouds #hope #lovemyjob #plane #emirates #flyhigh #arte #crystalart #crystalartwork #travel #travelphotography #blog
Emirates was so impressed by her jazzed-up jet, it gave Shakeel a free upgrade on her flight to Milan.Also on rt.com Railway under Arabian Sea could one day connect India to United Arab Emirates
