Merkel’s ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer elected to lead Germany’s CDU party

Often referred to as Angela Merkel’s “protege” and even “Mini Merkel,” CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has been chosen as the conservative German party’s next leader.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, known as AKK, beat out her main rival, corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz, a staunch critic of Merkel whose win would have represented a decisive break from the current chancellor’s legacy and policies. The vote saw AKK win 517 of the 999 votes, while Merz took 482.

Stimmen: 999

Merz: 482

AKK: 517#CDUbpt18



Mutti reloaded. — Arthur Bordramy (@ABordramy) December 7, 2018

AKK, who has also been referred to as “Mini Merkel” and a loyal follower of the current chancellor, is now expected to face an uphill battle as CDU leader. The party has recently experienced a significant drop in support, drawing roughly 30 percent at the polls, compared to the 40 percent it saw during Merkel’s heyday.

@_A_K_K_ ist neue Vorsitzende der @CDU. Sie ist mit 517 von 999 gültigen Stimmen gewählt worden. Wir sagen herzlichen Glückwunsch 🌷#cdupt18#CDUVorsitzpic.twitter.com/snMcnb9yEy — CDU Sachsen-Anhalt (@cdulsa) December 7, 2018

Merkel – who surprised her party and country in late October when she announced she would not be seeking re-election as CDU leader – on Friday delivered her farewell speech, receiving almost 10 minutes of standing applause.

🇩🇪🗳️#CDUParteitag



After the farewell speech, Angela Merkel is visibly moved, gets thundering applause lasting 10 minutes.#CDUbpt18pic.twitter.com/RFuLJnnoVN — Gábor Csuzdi (@CsuzdiG) December 7, 2018

