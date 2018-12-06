Haley not going out with a bang after US-sponsored anti-Hamas draft fails at UNGA

The US-propelled draft resolution targeting Palestinian Hamas has failed to pass a two-thirds majority threshold at the UN General Assembly vote in what is seen is a major upset for the outgoing US envoy to the UN Nikki Hailey.

The resolution garnered 87 votes in favor and 57 against, thus falling short of securing a required two-thirds majority for the motion to pass. Thirty-six member-states abstained from the vote.

The resolution should have condemned Hamas, which has been in control of the Gaza Strip from 2007 to 2014 and again since 2016. The document was in the works for several days, as Haley was seeking to reconcile the text with the EU and major Arab nations, the US allies.

READ MORE: Mainstream media on Gaza: Israelis get killed, but Palestinians merely ‘die’

The final draft denounces Hamas "for repeatedly firing rockets into Israel and for inciting violence, thereby putting civilians at risk," demands it and other militant groups, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad "cease all provocative actions and violent activity," including "airborne incendiary devices."

The document also includes a call for intra-Palestinian reconciliation and the return of the control over the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Administration, reportedly included at the insistence of the US's European allies.