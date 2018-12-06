‘Into the great black open’: Soyuz TIME-LAPSED journey to the International Space Station (VIDEO)

German astronaut Alexander Gerst has compressed a six-hour flight, he witnessed from the ISS window, into a mesmerizing time-lapse sequence, capturing the Soyuz journey from blastoff at Baikonur all the way to its docking.

The astronaut shot the spacecraft’s trip from the International Space Station’s ‘Cupola’ observatory module. The video shows the Soyuz passing different layers of the Earth’s atmosphere. It is seen leaving a smooth contrail, which turns from white to blue right as the ship becomes a shiny dot surrounded by complete darkness.

Our friends, on the way here. The essence of space flight, in a timelapse showing the #SoyuzMS11 launch. I still can’t comprehend that there are humans riding on the top of this lone white streak into the great black open. Hi-Res: https://t.co/mTyG2RCRDapic.twitter.com/Cl6vsgzqT4 — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) 5 декабря 2018 г.

“I still can’t comprehend that there are humans riding on the top of this lone white streak into the great black open,” astonished Gerst wrote on Twitter.

The Soyuz MS-11 was launched on Monday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It carried NASA’s Anne McClain, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and the ship’s commander, cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko into orbit.

READ MORE: WATCH spectacular on-board footage of the Soyuz rocket blasting off

It was the first successful manned Soyuz flight since the botched launch on October 11, when cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and rookie astronaut Nick Hague escaped certain death during a carrier missile malfunction.

