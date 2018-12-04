HomeWorld News

Moment Cessna aircraft nosedives into house killing all on board caught on camera (VIDEO)

Terrifying eyewitness footage captured the moment a small Cessna aircraft lost control, diving towards a residential area before slamming into a home, killing four people and injuring three.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon in Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa state in northwestern Mexico. Residents heard a violent crash and discovered the white Cessna aircraft embedded in their neighbors' home.

The four people on board the aircraft died instantly while three residents from inside the home were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate the crash was apparently due to a mechanical failure though a more extensive probe is forthcoming.

