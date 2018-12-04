Moment Cessna aircraft nosedives into house killing all on board caught on camera (VIDEO)

Terrifying eyewitness footage captured the moment a small Cessna aircraft lost control, diving towards a residential area before slamming into a home, killing four people and injuring three.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon in Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa state in northwestern Mexico. Residents heard a violent crash and discovered the white Cessna aircraft embedded in their neighbors' home.

Avioneta Cessna matrícula XB-NGU se queda sin combustible y se desploma cayendo sobre una casa los primeros reportes indican extraoficialmente hay 4 personas fallecidas y dos heridos los hechos en el Sector Santa Fe Culiacán Sinaloa. pic.twitter.com/0Igi8us75L — Angel Hernandez (@patrakin) December 4, 2018

The four people on board the aircraft died instantly while three residents from inside the home were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Cuatro personas murieron y dos resultaron lesionadas tras el desplome de una avioneta en el fraccionamiento Rincón Real, en Culiacán, Sinaloa. (📸@PajaritoNews1) pic.twitter.com/DAKFuY5SKV — LupitaJuarez (@LupitaJuarezH) December 4, 2018

Cae avioneta sobre viviendas en el fraccionamiento Rincón Real en Culiacán

*Se habla de muertos y heridos graves

*Corporaciones policiacas acordonada el sitio

Vía @MNPortal1pic.twitter.com/wHpT2ML2rT — Cinco Radio (@JavierLopezDiaz) December 4, 2018

Preliminary investigations indicate the crash was apparently due to a mechanical failure though a more extensive probe is forthcoming.

