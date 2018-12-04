Israel launches operation to cut off Hezbollah tunnels on Lebanese border

The Israel Defense Forces have begun Operation Northern Shield to destroy cross-border tunnels that the military claims are used by Hezbollah militants to make incursions into Israeli territory.

BREAKING: We have just launched Operation Northern Shield to expose and neutralize cross-border attack tunnels dug by Hezbollah from #Lebanon to #Israel. #NorthernShieldpic.twitter.com/HKgnbhn23I — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 4, 2018

Israel has deployed troops to the Lebanese border as part of Operation Northern Shield, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday. The military will be targeting tunnels leading from Lebanon into Israel, saying the installations could be used by Hezbollah militants as part of their “offensive plan.”

“The digging of tunnels constitutes a blatant violation of Israeli sovereignty,” said Brigadier General Ronen Manelis, the IDF spokesperson, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

Some areas along Lebanon’s border have been declared a closed military zone where the IDF is beefing up its presence. The offensive will involve troops from the Israeli Army’s Northern Command as well as Combat Engineering Corps.

The IDF claimed Hezbollah has spent years digging up the tunnels and nurturing plans of invading Israel. It also accused the Lebanon government for failing to bring the militant movement under control. There is no immediate response from Beirut so far.

