French students block high schools, burn cars and throw stones at police amid massive protests
Thousands of high school students flooded the streets of French cities on Monday, their protest quickly turning violent. Angry youths, who initially came out following the call of the National Union of High School Students (UNL), started erecting barricades and burning cars.
🇫🇷 FLASH - Forte mobilisation des #lyceens du côté de #Toulon. Ils sont actuellement dispersés par la police à l'aide de gaz lacrymogène. Des feux de poubelles ont été allumés avenue #Foch. Situation tendue en cours dans le #Var. #GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/ERuhzU6NVb— La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Les jeunes aussi chantent comme les Gilets Jaunes :— David van Hemelryck💪 (@David_vanH) 3 декабря 2018 г.
« MACRON DÉMISSION »
Tout le monde veut « qu’il se casse ! »
Mais ça ne suffira pas, il faudra aussi changer les institutions, casser le système pour obtenir une DÉMOCRATIE FRANÇAISE🇫🇷#Lyceenspic.twitter.com/9GVrBRrsnO
#1erDecembre#GiletsJaunes#lyceens Ce matin devant mon lycée alors qu’on manifester pour nos droits et notre futur pic.twitter.com/8iOTUAM1rs— Marie-Elise (@MarieeliseVidal) 3 декабря 2018 г.
The street riots soon descended into clashes between the protesters and police. Videos posted on social media showed young people detained by police lying on the ground, streets filled with tear gas and overturned cars in the French city of Orleans.
Mouvements de grève des lycéens à Orléans. Plusieurs interpellations et beaucoup de fumigènes et autres tir au flashball de la part des forces de l'ordre. pic.twitter.com/3tFgzi0Xx7— JoGui (@JoGui_42) 3 декабря 2018 г.
C’était clairement n’importe quoi😭#lyceens#Orleanspic.twitter.com/XnBPMUz4GM— Nøør (@Niixmhd) 3 декабря 2018 г.
#lyceens Totale confusion dans les rues d'Orléans. Centre ville bloqué, gaz lacrymo, arrestations en nombre, voitures et poubelles brûlées.— CallGate (@CallGate74) 3 декабря 2018 г.
cc @F4b0s@TaharBCpic.twitter.com/l0q8y84iLq
Des grenades contre nos enfants !!— Alfan838 (@alfan838) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Vous êtes de grands malades?#GiletsJaunes#MacronDegage#lyceens#LaFranceEnColèrepic.twitter.com/UzNsjWEJWE
In the Paris suburb of Aubervilles, the protesters, many of who are underage, were seen pelting police and firefighters with stones and chasing police cars through the streets. Officers responded with tear gas and stun grenades.
A #Aubervilliers la mobilisation des lycéens se poursuit. Les pompiers qui tentent d'intervenir sont repoussés. pic.twitter.com/TTKuRcCcHg— France Bleu Paris (@francebleuparis) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Escortés par les forces de l'ordre les @PompiersParis interviennent finalement. Les feux sont éteints devant le lycée Jean-Pierre Timbaud à #Aubervillierspic.twitter.com/w4VbCINKAP— France Bleu Paris (@francebleuparis) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Alors qu’ils venaient d’éteindre un feu de poubelle, les pompiers ont été pris à partie et ont abandonné une lance à incendie. Toujours aucun policier à Aubervilliers.😰 @BFMTV@CNEWS@LCI@franceinfo@RTLFrance@le_Parisien@Europe1@QUILLERETpic.twitter.com/hQDuvtBIQF— Samuel Davies (@SD_lequipe) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Des jeunes casseurs mettent le feu à Aubervilliers au lycée Timbaud et chassent un véhicule de police.@BFMTVNewsDesk@CNEWS@LCI@franceinfo@RTLFrancepic.twitter.com/AK41jOcpDk— Samuel Davies (@SD_lequipe) 3 декабря 2018 г.
In Toulon, the protesters erected a large barricade from plastic road barriers and set it on fire.
Affrontements ce matin durant des heures entre lycéens et CRS.— Takamido34 (@Takamido34) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Les lycéens scandent #MacronDemission
Gazage à tout va, ça finit par s'embraser ! #Macron#Toulon#lyceens#giletsjaunes83#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/CsvowqIYIr
Toulon #lyceenspic.twitter.com/PaUJ64CNCW— Kunta van den Kinté (@DenKinte) 3 декабря 2018 г.
The central French city of Limoges saw the high-schoolers joined by local farmers and members of the Yellow Vest movement against new taxes and higher fuel prices. The farmers drove tractors and trucks to the office of the local prefecture and blocked the streets around it.
🔴 Limoges (87) : #GilesJaunes— Gilets Jaunes Paris - 📆 01/12 💪 #ONLR #Paris (@GiletsJaunesGo) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Les agriculteurs sont devant la Préfecture de Haute-Vienne. Les lycéens sont également présents ! #GiletJaune#Limoges#HauteVienne#France#3Decembre#GJpic.twitter.com/CdTzC6VTFe
🔴🇫🇷 MANIFESTATION : À #Limoges, plus de 1 000 #lyceens défilent dans la rue en soutien aux #giletsjaunes et pour protester contre les réformes gouvernementales. Ils ont été rejoints par les #agriculteurs. Ils crient « Macron démission ! ». #Macronpic.twitter.com/U2nQR19gBf— La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) 3 декабря 2018 г.
In Nice, crowds of students marched through the center of the city and blocked a nearby highway, triggering a traffic collapse. The protesters, who were initially rallying against the education reform, started chanting political slogans and called for President Emmanuel Macron to resign.
Marée de lycéens mobilisés contre les réformes à Nice aux cris de «Macron démission».— Mathieu Mercuri (@mathieu_mercuri) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Je n'ai jamais vu une telle mobilisation à Nice au niveau des jeunes. Incroyable !#Nice#GiletsJaunes@Nice_Matinpic.twitter.com/Xt19pNRU78
Plusieurs centaines de #lycéens niçois manifestent sur la voie rapide, contre la réforme du Bac et Parcoursup, et certains en soutien aux #GiletsJaunes06#GiletsJaunes#Nice06pic.twitter.com/AEvX0SC2e3— France Bleu Azur (@francebleuazur) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Students around France blocked entrances to dozens of educational facilities.
À #Pau les #lycéens soutiennent les #giletsjaunes du #1erdecembre en brûlant des poubelles pic.twitter.com/WzgJfYztM7— Foetus (@FoetusFatal666) 3 декабря 2018 г.
🔴Gros blocages dans plusieurs lycées de #Dijon ce lundi matin— Dijon DéTeR (@DijonDTR) 3 декабря 2018 г.
-Eiffel
-Hippolyte Fontaine
-Castel
Plus d'un millier de lycéens dans les rues
La police a gazé et utilisé des grenades de désencerclement devant le lycée Carnot, la SAMU a dû être appelé#RevancheLycéenne2pic.twitter.com/KOfPZfynp6
The protests came just two days after violent clashes between the Yellow Vest movement demonstrators and police rocked several French cities, including Paris. Saturday’s scuffles resulted in hundreds of arrests and injuries.Also on rt.com France mulls state of emergency after 3rd weekend of Yellow Vest protest mayhem
The students have their own reasons to protest. The government plans to grant universities the power to set up admission criteria in order to avoid overcrowding, reform the baccalaureate system and introduce a new online app to streamline the admission process have been repeatedly sparking protests among the youths since March.
#giletsjaunes et #lyceens devant la permanence du député @ChassaingPh trois personnes doivent être reçues. pic.twitter.com/O9C0m4Qwho— Ewen Cousin (@ewencousin) 3 декабря 2018 г.
Now, the two movements, however, appear to be joining forces as students across the country have expressed their support to the Yellow Vests on Monday and people wearing the symbolic garment were seen among the student demonstrators.
