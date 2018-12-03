French students block high schools, burn cars and throw stones at police amid massive protests

While still reeling from the recent violent fuel protests, France has been hit by another wave of nationwide riots. Crowds of angry students have blocked schools across France in protest against the education reform.

Thousands of high school students flooded the streets of French cities on Monday, their protest quickly turning violent. Angry youths, who initially came out following the call of the National Union of High School Students (UNL), started erecting barricades and burning cars.

🇫🇷 FLASH - Forte mobilisation des #lyceens du côté de #Toulon. Ils sont actuellement dispersés par la police à l'aide de gaz lacrymogène. Des feux de poubelles ont été allumés avenue #Foch. Situation tendue en cours dans le #Var. #GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/ERuhzU6NVb — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) 3 декабря 2018 г.

Les jeunes aussi chantent comme les Gilets Jaunes :

« MACRON DÉMISSION »



Tout le monde veut « qu’il se casse ! »



Mais ça ne suffira pas, il faudra aussi changer les institutions, casser le système pour obtenir une DÉMOCRATIE FRANÇAISE🇫🇷#Lyceenspic.twitter.com/9GVrBRrsnO — David van Hemelryck💪 (@David_vanH) 3 декабря 2018 г.

The street riots soon descended into clashes between the protesters and police. Videos posted on social media showed young people detained by police lying on the ground, streets filled with tear gas and overturned cars in the French city of Orleans.

Mouvements de grève des lycéens à Orléans. Plusieurs interpellations et beaucoup de fumigènes et autres tir au flashball de la part des forces de l'ordre. pic.twitter.com/3tFgzi0Xx7 — JoGui (@JoGui_42) 3 декабря 2018 г.

In the Paris suburb of Aubervilles, the protesters, many of who are underage, were seen pelting police and firefighters with stones and chasing police cars through the streets. Officers responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

A #Aubervilliers la mobilisation des lycéens se poursuit. Les pompiers qui tentent d'intervenir sont repoussés. pic.twitter.com/TTKuRcCcHg — France Bleu Paris (@francebleuparis) 3 декабря 2018 г.

Escortés par les forces de l'ordre les @PompiersParis interviennent finalement. Les feux sont éteints devant le lycée Jean-Pierre Timbaud à #Aubervillierspic.twitter.com/w4VbCINKAP — France Bleu Paris (@francebleuparis) 3 декабря 2018 г.

In Toulon, the protesters erected a large barricade from plastic road barriers and set it on fire.

The central French city of Limoges saw the high-schoolers joined by local farmers and members of the Yellow Vest movement against new taxes and higher fuel prices. The farmers drove tractors and trucks to the office of the local prefecture and blocked the streets around it.

🔴🇫🇷 MANIFESTATION : À #Limoges, plus de 1 000 #lyceens défilent dans la rue en soutien aux #giletsjaunes et pour protester contre les réformes gouvernementales. Ils ont été rejoints par les #agriculteurs. Ils crient « Macron démission ! ». #Macronpic.twitter.com/U2nQR19gBf — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) 3 декабря 2018 г.

In Nice, crowds of students marched through the center of the city and blocked a nearby highway, triggering a traffic collapse. The protesters, who were initially rallying against the education reform, started chanting political slogans and called for President Emmanuel Macron to resign.

Marée de lycéens mobilisés contre les réformes à Nice aux cris de «Macron démission».



Je n'ai jamais vu une telle mobilisation à Nice au niveau des jeunes. Incroyable !#Nice#GiletsJaunes@Nice_Matinpic.twitter.com/Xt19pNRU78 — Mathieu Mercuri (@mathieu_mercuri) 3 декабря 2018 г.

Plusieurs centaines de #lycéens niçois manifestent sur la voie rapide, contre la réforme du Bac et Parcoursup, et certains en soutien aux #GiletsJaunes06#GiletsJaunes#Nice06pic.twitter.com/AEvX0SC2e3 — France Bleu Azur (@francebleuazur) 3 декабря 2018 г.

Students around France blocked entrances to dozens of educational facilities.

🔴Gros blocages dans plusieurs lycées de #Dijon ce lundi matin

-Eiffel

-Hippolyte Fontaine

-Castel



Plus d'un millier de lycéens dans les rues

La police a gazé et utilisé des grenades de désencerclement devant le lycée Carnot, la SAMU a dû être appelé#RevancheLycéenne2pic.twitter.com/KOfPZfynp6 — Dijon DéTeR (@DijonDTR) 3 декабря 2018 г.

The protests came just two days after violent clashes between the Yellow Vest movement demonstrators and police rocked several French cities, including Paris. Saturday’s scuffles resulted in hundreds of arrests and injuries.

The students have their own reasons to protest. The government plans to grant universities the power to set up admission criteria in order to avoid overcrowding, reform the baccalaureate system and introduce a new online app to streamline the admission process have been repeatedly sparking protests among the youths since March.

Now, the two movements, however, appear to be joining forces as students across the country have expressed their support to the Yellow Vests on Monday and people wearing the symbolic garment were seen among the student demonstrators.

