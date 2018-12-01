RT France reporter injured during police crackdown on Yellow Vest protesters in Paris

RT France reporter Lucas Leger says he was hit by a "police shot" in the face during the mayhem in downtown Paris as riot police were trying to disperse the Yellow Vest protesters.

Leger, who is covering the standoff, posted a selfie with a wound on the right side of his cheek.

J'ai été blessé par un tir de la police pic.twitter.com/0xhwilXc1c — Lucas Léger (@lucas_rtfrance) December 1, 2018

The reporter later clarified that he got hit by a rubber bullet launched by police. He is currently making his way to the hospital to receive treatment.

The Yellow Vest protesters have been rallying against a controversial fuel tax introduced by President Emmanuel Macron. Saturday’s rally – marking the third weekend of unrest – has again descended into chaos, with police deploying water cannons and tear gas. Demonstrators pelted law enforcement with bottles, firecrackers, and other projectiles.

