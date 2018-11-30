Argentine honor guard mistakes Chinese official for President Xi (VIDEO)

Chinese President Xi Jinping was in for a full-on welcoming ceremony as he arrived in Argentina for the G20 summit. It seemed to kick off a little early, though – as soon as the honor guard saw a Chinese person exit the plane.

When the plane door opened, and a Chinese official stepped out, a member of the honor guard shouted the formal introduction for President Xi. Salutes were made and music started playing… except it wasn't Xi – not yet.

The premature ceremony continued until the official made it all the way down the stairs, and for a few seconds after that, and had to be restarted once the actual Chinese president got off the plane.

It might not have gone off without a hitch, but at least Xi got a formal greeting – unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who had to shake hands with airport staff on his way along the barren red carpet.

