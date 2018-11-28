Cat got your abs? Fit feline caught doing sit-ups in undercover workout (VIDEO)
The bizarre footage shows the cat secretly working on its little furry abs in a parking lot in Beijing last week. The short clip has been viewed more than 17,000 times since it was uploaded on Monday.
#Cat performs sit ups underneath car pic.twitter.com/exmcOBjgd2— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 28, 2018
The fluffy white feline had an impressive technique for the workout, securing its paws into the back bumper of the car to aid the sit-ups which lasted a reported two to three minutes.
The cat does several sit-ups before appearing to take a little two second break and then doing some more. It eventually stops when two men walk by and disrupt his undercover workout session.
