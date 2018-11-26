Black Sea standoff: Kiev's 'provocation' aimed at intl scandal & new Russian sanctions – Moscow

Ukraine staged a “provocation” in the Kerch Strait to create a diplomatic row that would lead to sanctions against Moscow being tightened, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said, adding that the timing was notable.

Kiev’s “provocation” in the Azov Sea, where Russia and Ukraine have the freedom of navigation, was to produce “the outcomes necessary to stir up an international row,” Karasin said.

The goal was also to “shake Ukraine up by introducing martial law, fan anti-Russia sentiments in the West and tighten the sanctions [imposed on Moscow],” according to the diplomat. The timing of the “premeditated” incident was also notable in terms of upcoming events, Karasin added.

Ukraine is holding presidential elections in March next year, and mounting tensions in the Kerch Strait would allow President Petro Poroshenko to cement power and win popular support. “Obviously, it is easier for Poroshenko to launch his campaign under the circumstances,” Karasin explained.

The maritime encounter also came ahead of the G20 summit in Argentina this week, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Later in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also called the incident “a clear provocation.” He maintained Ukraine had breached an array of key international treaties which “require all states to respect sovereignty of others.”

The standoff took place as several of Ukraine’s vessels were sailing between two Ukrainian ports, from Odessa in the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Azov Sea. Kiev says it notified Moscow in advance that its navy ships would be sailing through the Kerch Strait, the only waterway that connects these two ports.

According to technical rules, vessels passing through the narrow, complex Strait should contact Kerch port, report her route and receive permission to sail through the Strait.

Moscow denies that it received any warning, forcing the Russian military to use weapons to stop the vessels. The three Ukrainian ships were eventually seized and towed to Kerch port, according to the Russian Security Service (FSB).

