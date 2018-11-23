Brrr-iliant: Mother Nature kicks man to ground in epic battle (VIDEO)

Footage of one man’s epic battle with mother nature shows his valiant but fruitless attempts to overcome the icy, snow-covered roads and stormy winds of Siberia.

Our intrepid adventurer was filmed fighting nature in the village of Sabetta on Russia’s Yamal Peninsula.

In the minute-long video, amused bystanders (who are themselves safely guarded from the elements) film the struggling man as he repeatedly attempts, and fails, to cross the road. At one point the desperate daredevil uses screwdrivers to drag himself along the frozen ground but, again, the wind prevails.

The unfortunate man was being filmed by his apparently unsympathetic coworkers, according to the Vesti Yamal TV channel. The footage was captured last year but has recently resurfaced online.

