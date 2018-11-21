A dish best served hot: Woman minces ex's body & cooks it with rice

A Moroccan woman has confessed to butchering her long-term lover, chopping his remains into small pieces and feeding them to construction workers. The crime came to light after police found a tooth in her blender.

Little did a group of Pakistani construction workers working in the United Arab Emirates know that the meal offered to them by a Moroccan-born woman living nearby contained a stomach-turning ingredient-- human. She had cooked the unsuspecting workers a feast of machaboos, a customary Gulf cuisine dish made with rice and meat.

Read more

Three months had passed before police arrested a woman in her 30s, who later confessed to dismembering her boyfriend of seven years in a fit of temporary "insanity," Gulf News reported.

The woman said that she acted out of jealousy when her lover, who is said to have been in his 20s, dumped her, telling her that he was going to marry his cousin in Morocco. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said that she had provided for the man for seven years while they were living in Al Ain in the UAE and could not come to terms with his sudden betrayal.

The horrific crime might have remained a dark secret if the man's brother did not start searching for him. He told the police that when he came to the couple's home, the woman shut the door in his face, saying that she had kicked her ex out after he broke the news about his upcoming marriage.

READ MORE: Refugee in Germany blinds & mutilates friend in 'bizarre' attack over reported €50 debt

The man then alerted the police, who searched the dwelling and reportedly found a human tooth in the woman's blender. A DNA test later confirmed that it belonged to the missing man.

The suspected killer initially denied knowing what happened to her former boyfriend, but eventually confessed, reportedly telling investigators that she had minced the flesh in the blender and cooked it with rice.

What remains were not suitable for cooking, the woman reportedly threw to the dogs.

Upon questioning, the woman was sent to a hospital for a check-up set to determine if she is suffering from a mental illness.

Police alleged that the woman had an accomplice who helped her get rid of the body, according to The National. However, the suspected co-conspirator denied any responsibility, saying that she was not aware of the crime but noticed blood stains in the couple's house.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!