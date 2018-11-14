Trump should have shown ‘common decency’ on anniversary of terror attacks – France

Instead of attacking Emmanuel Macron on Twitter, Donald Trump should have shown some “common decency” on the anniversary of terror attacks in Paris, a spokesman for the French government said.

Benjamin Griveaux blasted the US President for his tweets saying that while France was “commemorating the murder of 130 of our people...‘common decency’ would have been appropriate.”

Trump used the three-year anniversary of France’s deadliest ever terror attacks to launch a Twitter tirade against French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that he “suffers from a very low approval rating in France.” Trump also mocked French losses in both world wars, tweeting that people were “starting to learn German in Paris” before the United States entered World War II.

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Trump’s anger at Macron was sparked when the French president suggested last week that Europe should work on building a European army to defend itself from Russia, China and the US. Macron also appears to have annoyed Trump by using his Armistice Day speech to say that “nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism” — a thinly veiled reference to Trump’s professed nationalism. In his tweetstorm on Tuesday, Trump also wrote that “there is no country more Nationalist than France.”

Trump also hit out at Macron on trade, saying that France “makes it very hard” for the US to sell its domestic wines into France, charging “big tariffs,” while the US “makes it easy” for France to sell its wines in the US market. “Not fair, must change!” he tweeted.