‘Did he forget the American Revolution?’ Twitter gives Trump a history lesson after France insults

US President Donald Trump’s early morning Twitter jibe at France over its historical war losses to Germany was met with ridicule on Twitter, with many reminding him that France played a crucial role in the American Revolution.

Shortly after Trump returned to Washington, DC from Armistice Day commemorations in Paris, he took aim at France, writing that people were “starting to learn German in Paris” before the United States entered World War II. Trump also mocked French President Emmanuel Macron personally, tweeting that he “suffers from a very low approval rating in France.”

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt quickly hit back at Trump, tweeting that “without French money, the USA would not even exist” since it was France that financed the American Revolution.

“They even gave you the Statue of Liberty to celebrate this,” he added, with a winking emoji, referring to the fact that the iconic statue was a gift to the US from France commemorating the historic alliance.

What Trump doesn’t seem to realize is that without French money, the USA would not even exist as France financed the American revolution. They even gave you the Statue of Liberty to celebrate this! 😉 https://t.co/v9rS4GuTYH — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 13, 2018

Other tweeters also slammed Trump on his somewhat “incomplete understanding of history.”

Trump has an incomplete understanding of history. If it wasn't for French warships during the American Revolution, all decisions impacting the Thirteen Colonies would still be taken in London. Humbleness is the weapon of the wise men. https://t.co/MTwa9kOGTT — L'Étranger (@LEtranger99) November 13, 2018

FACT: President Trump seems to have forgotten a war we would have lost badly without the help of France: the American Revolution. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) November 13, 2018

What a headline. France is our oldest ally. They came to our rescue during the American Revolution. https://t.co/BB1Tb39G7u — Mike Forsythe 傅才德 (@PekingMike) November 13, 2018

Some pointed out that “keyboard warrior” Trump waited until he was back in Washington DC before personally attacking Macron instead of telling him how he felt to his face, while others recalled that Trump himself dodged the Vietnam draft so might not be the best person to mock others’ losses.

Keyboard warrior Trump returns after not saying this directly to Macron! — Phil (@philbet5) November 13, 2018

Trump waits until he’s on another continent to get Tough Guy with Macron, who looked Trump in the face as he trashed his disgusting nationalism. https://t.co/hhv9o3I7dD — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) November 13, 2018

Donald Trump‘s such a big-time Alphabro that he allows a room full of UN members to laugh in his face and for Macron to verbally destroy him on the world stage without so much as a rebuttal. But boy does he put them on blast during a 6am Twitter meltdown. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) November 13, 2018

Number of wars between France and West Germany during the Cold War: zero



Number of wars between France and Germany since reunification: zero



Number of days Trump served in Vietnam: zero https://t.co/OHzacHnzFA — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 13, 2018

Some also pointed out that Trump had let loose on France on the third anniversary of deadly terror attacks in Paris.

Today happens to be the third anniversary of the deadly Paris attacks. President Trump has spent his morning so far berating Macron and criticizing French policy. pic.twitter.com/Ypl6a9xFUC — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 13, 2018

Trump's Twitter rant against Emmanuel Macron occurs on the 3rd anniversary of the Paris attacks (11/13/15) at the Bataclan theatre and around the city that killed 130 people and injured 413. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2018

Trump’s ire at Macron was sparked when the French president earlier called for the creation of a European army to defend itself instead of “relying only on the United States” — a suggestion which Trump had found “very insulting.”

Doubling down on Macron’s comment, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire even went so far as to suggest that Europe should establish itself as an “empire” to compete with China and the US.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!