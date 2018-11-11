At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli ‘operation’ in Gaza, IDF denies losses

Palestinian medics say at least 6 people were killed in what the Israeli Defense Forces dubbed an exchange of fire during “operational activity” in Gaza following reports of Israeli strikes and the killing of Hamas commanders.

At least two Hamas commanders have been killed in a shootout with Israeli forces that took place east of the town of Khan Younes, Interior Ministry in Gaza reported, as cited by Haaretz. The fire was opened from a passing car, a Hamas official told Reuters.

#BREAKING: Sirens heard for the 2nd time in southern Israel; Hamas: At least five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids and clashes near Khan Younis #Gazapic.twitter.com/CLMmsctw1l — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 11, 2018

There have also been reports of Israeli warplanes targeting the area with some 40 missiles shortly after the incident. Another four people have been reportedly killed in the bombing.

Contrary to reports, none of our soldiers were abducted during the operational activity that took place in #Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) November 11, 2018

The two commanders killed in the alleged Israeli operation have been identified as Nur Barake and Muhammad al-Qara. Barake was a deputy commander of Hamas military wing, the Iz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Haaretz reported, citing Palestinian source.

The Israeli military have acknowledged that the exchange of fire took place “during IDF operational activity” in the Gaza Strip, without providing details about the targets or the circumstances of the raid. It has also dismissed reports that Israeli operatives might have been captured by Hamas in a car chase that followed the shooting.

