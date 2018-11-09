1 killed, 2 injured as knife-wielding attacker goes on rampage in central Melbourne (PHOTO, VIDEO)

One person has been killed and two others wounded as a knife-wielding man went on a rampage in a busy street in central Melbourne. The attacker was detained after police shot him in the chest.

Victoria Police responded to a major incident on Friday afternoon on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia. While the full chain of events is yet to be established, it is reported that a man burned a car before starting his knife attack.

A total of three people were stabbed during the assault, police revealed during a press conference. One of the victims later succumbed to the injuries, while two others are still receiving treatment.

Witnesses say they heard one bang or multiple bangs and gunshots in the area, which was subsequently put on lock down.

Chaos in #bourkest as a guy seems to have set his car on fire then attacked police with a knife. Police response was swift and overwhelming. I heard at least one gunshot initially. pic.twitter.com/j5BB8VVehI — Meegan May (@meegslouise) November 9, 2018

People also told local media that they saw police trying to calm down the attacker. A video, apparently showing the moment officers approached the suspect, has also surfaced online.

No terrorist link has been made at this stage of the investigation, according to police.

Significant fire in Bourke Street - road blocked between Swanston and Russell Streets pic.twitter.com/H6xO1pzy5L — acuriouscook (@loumick3) November 9, 2018

Holy shit, a car on fire in #Melbourne city pic.twitter.com/yIryxRRKK3 — sarah (@_sarah_sarah) November 9, 2018

