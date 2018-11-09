HomeWorld News

1 killed, 2 injured as knife-wielding attacker goes on rampage in central Melbourne (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Get short URL
1 killed, 2 injured as knife-wielding attacker goes on rampage in central Melbourne (PHOTO, VIDEO)
© Twitter / meegslouise
One person has been killed and two others wounded as a knife-wielding man went on a rampage in a busy street in central Melbourne. The attacker was detained after police shot him in the chest.

Victoria Police responded to a major incident on Friday afternoon on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia. While the full chain of events is yet to be established, it is reported that a man burned a car before starting his knife attack.

A total of three people were stabbed during the assault, police revealed during a press conference. One of the victims later succumbed to the injuries, while two others are still receiving treatment.

Witnesses say they heard one bang or multiple bangs and gunshots in the area, which was subsequently put on lock down.

People also told local media that they saw police trying to calm down the attacker. A video, apparently showing the moment officers approached the suspect, has also surfaced online.

No terrorist link has been made at this stage of the investigation, according to police.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies