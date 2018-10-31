Death-defying plunge: Daredevil kayaker takes on 107ft waterfall (VIDEOS)

The heartstopping moment an extreme kayaker tips over the edge of a 107-foot waterfall in Canada has been captured from two epic perspectives.

German daredevil Adrian Mattern filmed his incredible – and ill-advised – descent down Alexandra Falls in Canada’s Northwest Territory using a GoPro attached to his helmet and a drone that hovered above the action.

Mattern shared dramatic footage shot via his helmet on Instagram on August 9. It shows him approach the steep top of the waterfall in his kayak – and the stomach-churning moment he drops right over its edge before becoming engulfed in the powerful whitewater crush.

The video ends with Mattern’s kayak coming to the surface as his friends cheer. Drone footage of his feat has emerged online in the last few days. It shows the jaw-dropping kayak ride from a bird’s eye view, and captures the terrifying scale of Alexandra Falls.

“I first saw the falls back in 2014 and immediately knew that one day I wanted to run this particular waterfall when my skill and mindset would be developed enough to pull it off,” Mattern wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: ‘Tunnel to the underworld’: Strange subterranean passages found beneath ancient Mexican pyramid

“Coming back to the place 4 years later I felt more confident and stronger than ever, looking around me I had a great group of close friends I trust my life to.”

“The descent itself felt like it was a dream and soon I found myself downstream of the falls happy and at peace with myself!” Mattern added.

Mattern was one of five friends to take on Alexandra Falls that day, and one of the lucky ones. A fellow kayaker suffered a concussion while another broke his leg as a result of the risky ride.

“This activity could have resulted in more serious injury or death,” Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment spokesperson Drew Williams told CBC. “These stunts should not be celebrated or imitated.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!