Russian fighter jets fly upside-down, fire missiles in spectacular stratospheric drills (VIDEO)

Russian pilots honed their skills in gaining air superiority in case of a surprise attack during the drills in southern Russia. Footage from cameras strapped to fighter jets has captured the simulated high-intensity air fight.

A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Su-30M2 and Su-27SM fighter jets being scrambled to repel an attack by a simulated enemy on the air fields in the southern Krasnodar Region. The video also shows the jets maneuvering at various altitudes and even flying upside-down at one point.

The drills included simulations of dog-fights at the height of some 12km. The video shows the aircraft firing guided and unguided missiles while hitting airborne and surface targets.

More than 300 servicemen and some 30 aircraft are taking part in the drills, according to the ministry. The exercise is scheduled to end on October 31.

