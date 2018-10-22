‘Extremely dangerous’: Hurricane Willa bears down on Mexico as it nears category 5 (IMAGES)

Hurricane Willa, a huge and life threatening storm that’s approaching category 5 status, could devastate Mexico’s western coast, forecasters warn.

The hurricane has grown rapidly as it made its way across the Pacific Ocean, its winds increasing from 40mph to 155mph in 48 hours. The US National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm system and could “produce life threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall” in Mexico on Tuesday.

Hurricane Willa in the Pacific off of Mexico is still rapidly intensifying on its way to Category 5. It will turn NNE into the coast of Mexico and may landfall on Tuesday as a Major Hurricane. pic.twitter.com/zY3x8OiC3F — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 21, 2018

From 40 mph Tropical Storm to 155 mph Hurricane in 48hrs, Willa is another example of rapid intensification in a tropical cyclone. Wind shear will weaken the storm slightly before landfall Tue, but Willa will bring life-threatening storm surge and winds to the Mexico coast. pic.twitter.com/9jR73rxuk0 — NWS (@NWS) October 22, 2018

Willa is expected to reach category 5 status on Monday – the highest classification for hurricanes. Forecasters predict it will make landfall between the resort towns of Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Hurricane Willa, a category four storm in the eastern Pacific with sustained winds of 155 mph, is moving slowly toward the coast of Mexico; landfall comes tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/aK5CnUflsS — James Spann (@spann) October 22, 2018

#Willa has rapidly intensified and is now a major #hurricane - the 10th of the 2018 Northeast Pacific hurricane season to date. 2018 is now tied with 1992 for the 2nd most major hurricanes in a NE Pacific season on record - trailing only 2015 which had 11 major hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/58VfLYlY1c — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 21, 2018

Some areas could see up to 18 inches of rainfall, likely triggering flash flooding and landslides in mountainous areas. A hurricane warning has also been issued for Mexico’s western coast between San Blas and Mazatlan.

#Willa rapidly intensified and is expected to strike Mexico as a #hurricane this week. Tropical Storm #Vicente will also pose a threat of flooding: https://t.co/EhB1jgVpnKpic.twitter.com/oQDw2OoHTo — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 21, 2018

Meanwhile, tropical storm Vicente, forecast to strike the south of Mexico, is expected to be reduced to a tropical depression by Monday night or early Tuesday. It will still produce heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the south and southeast.

