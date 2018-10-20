Over 60 civilians killed in US-led coalition airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor – Syrian state media

At least 62 civilians have been killed in a US Air Force attack on two villages near Deir ez-Zor city, Syrian state news agency Sana has reported.

The airstrikes, which targeted the villages of Sousse and Bubradan, also injured a number of civilians, according to the agency.

The strikes came nearly a month after US National Security Advisor John Bolton vowed that American troops would remain in Syria for long as any Iranian-related forces operate there.

French army in Deir ez-Zor? Photo shown by media raises questions about France’s role in Syrian war https://t.co/kNUA9vF9W2 — RT (@RT_com) September 16, 2018

READ MORE: US to stay in Syria so long as ‘Iranians’ are there – Bolton

Damascus invited Iran to help fight jihadist rebels and ISIS in the country, while denouncing the US presence as illegal.

US forces have been in Syria since September 2014, working with some militias to fight IS in the country. Deir ez-Zor province where the alleged airstrike took place is included into the US-led locations. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that US troops are in Syria to eradicate IS, and would leave after that mission is complete.

READ MORE: Over 90 killed in string of attacks in Syria’s southwest, ISIS behind carnage

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!