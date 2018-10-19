Navy helicopter crashes aboard USS Ronald Reagan in Philippine Sea
Navy helicopter crashes aboard USS ‘Ronald Reagan’ in Philippine Sea
USS Ronald Reagan © U.S. Navy © Reuters
An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter has crashed on the flight deck of the USS ‘Ronald Reagan’ shortly after takeoff at 9.00 a.m., the Navy confirmed on Friday.

According to the Navy, the injured personnel are “in stable conditions” and none of the injuries is life-threatening. Some of the servicemen were evacuated ashore.

At the time of crash, the Ronald Reagan Strike Group was conducting operations in the Philippine Sea.

Ronald Reagan remains fully mission capable and has alresdy resumed flight operations.

