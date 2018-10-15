HomeWorld News

Hostage situation near Cologne main train station – police (PHOTOS)

A hostage situation broke out near the main railway station in Cologne, German police confirmed, while local media say there is heavy presence of officers armed with submachine guns.

"We assume that a hostage has been taken, either at McDonald's or at a nearby pharmacy," a police spokeswoman told Reuters.

"A woman is probably being held but we don't have any further details," she added.

The suspect seems to be armed, but his identity is yet to be established, police said. It is unknown at this stage if the perpetrator has any terrorist connections. Nevertheless, the police counter-terrorism team are gearing up for the possible hostage rescue, local media said.

As the situation develops, social media users started uploading photos of the Cologne station and its vicinity.

Shortly after police began evacuating the area, Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s leading railway company, announced that it suspended trains arriving to, or stopping at, the station. Later, it partially resumed railway services on a number of tracks.

