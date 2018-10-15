Hostage situation near Cologne main train station – police (PHOTOS)

A hostage situation broke out near the main railway station in Cologne, German police confirmed, while local media say there is heavy presence of officers armed with submachine guns.

"We assume that a hostage has been taken, either at McDonald's or at a nearby pharmacy," a police spokeswoman told Reuters.

"A woman is probably being held but we don't have any further details," she added.

Im Bereich #BreslauerPlatz hat es eine #Geiselnahme gegeben. Die Polizei ist mit Einsatzkräften vor Ort und klärt die Situation. Bitte meiden Sie den Bereich. Folgen Sie uns hier für wichtige Infos. — Polizei NRW K (@polizei_nrw_k) October 15, 2018

The suspect seems to be armed, but his identity is yet to be established, police said. It is unknown at this stage if the perpetrator has any terrorist connections. Nevertheless, the police counter-terrorism team are gearing up for the possible hostage rescue, local media said.

As the situation develops, social media users started uploading photos of the Cologne station and its vicinity.

Wie der Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger berichtet, sollen am Hauptbahnhof in #Köln gegen 12:50 Uhr mehrere Schüsse gefallen sein. Die Polizei ist derzeit mit einem Großaufgebot vor Ort, um die Lage zu sondieren. pic.twitter.com/NQQHTC1tjP — nrw-aktuell.tv (@nrwaktuelltv) October 15, 2018

Shortly after police began evacuating the area, Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s leading railway company, announced that it suspended trains arriving to, or stopping at, the station. Later, it partially resumed railway services on a number of tracks.

Der Tatverdächtige soll sich noch in der Apotheke befinden. Gegen 12.45 Uhr soll er die Apotheke betreten und eine Frau in seine Gewalt genommen haben. Die Bundespolizei hat den Bahnhof komplett abgesperrt. Schüsse kann die Polizei nicht bestätigen. #köln#Hauptbahnhofpic.twitter.com/EoGTSl7Z9D — RTL WEST (@RTLWEST) October 15, 2018

