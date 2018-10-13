‘A beast of a turbo’: Madcap inventor tests out homemade jet-powered scooter (VIDEO)

A DIY daredevil who prides himself on breaking world records and creating reckless “crazy” inventions with a “constant disregard for health and safety” has manufactured a TurboJet powered scooter.

Colin Furze is a YouTube vlogger with almost 7 million subscribers who watch in anticipation as he documents each reckless invention and gutsy test-run. His previous inventions include a homemade hoverbike, the world’s fastest bumper car and a motorised drift trike.

His latest video, which has already racked up more than 1 million views, sees him enthusiastically race a turbo-powered scooter - sans safety equipment - down an uneven track at 40mph.

Furze documents the manufacturing process leading up to the daring test drive aboard the turbo scooter, fashioned from an old BMX bike.

