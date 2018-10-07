Suspect at large after West bank ‘terrorist attack’, 2 reportedly killed

Israeli forces launched manhunt for a suspected shooter after he opened fire at a Barkan Industrial Park. The incident, branded by the IDF a “terrorist attack” reportedly killed two people and injured one more.

Two of the three victims of the shooting succumbed to their injuries, Israeli media reported citing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The third one remains at a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The shooter fled the scene and the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, as well as the IDF have deployed additional troops to the area to catch the perpetrator. The identity of the 23-year-old suspect, claimed to be a Palestinian, is known to the security forces, according to the IDF.

