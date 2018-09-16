Israeli military bus stoned after ‘mistakenly entering’ West Bank refugee camp (VIDEO)

A busload of IDF soldiers clashed with Palestinians at the Kalandia refugee camp in West Bank after the vehicle entered the camp allegedly by mistake. Israeli media reported injuries and the ongoing “rescue of the soldiers.”

Palestinians reportedly started throwing stones at the Israeli vehicle after it drove inside the camp, which is located between Jerusalem and Ramallah. At least one female officer was lightly injured by a stone, Jerusalem Post reported. The outlet added that the "rescue of the soldiers" was underway.

#Breaking: Israeli bus (apparently w soldiers) mistakenly entered Qalandiya refugee camp. IDF forces now trying to extricate it; rioting/injuries reported. — Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber) September 16, 2018

#BREAKING: Israeli millitary bus attacked by Palestinians after entered by mistake Kalandia refugee camp: several soldiers lightly wounded pic.twitter.com/Tku7lK5E12 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 16, 2018

The incident has been confirmed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Twitter: “A short while ago, an IDF bus accidentally entered the Qalandia refugee camp, south of Ramallah. A riot was instigated around the vehicle in which rocks were hurled at it. As a result, an IDF officer and two soldiers were lightly injured,” the statement said.

According to the IDF, security forces fired into the air “in order to disperse the riot” before the vehicle exited the camp. Two injured soldiers were treated at the scene, while the third was taken to hospital, the statement added.

The Kalandia camp was established in 1949 by the Red Cross. According to the UN data, nearly 10,000 refugees who originate from Jerusalem, Haifa, Lydd, Ramleh, and the area west of Hebron are currently living in the camp.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!