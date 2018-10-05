Interpol chief missing, France launches an investigation

Meng Hongwei, the director of Interpol, is reportedly missing. His wife last had contact with him before he went to China about a week ago.

Meng's disappearance is being investigated by French police, according to media citing police sources. His wife, who lives in Lyon, France, the seat of the Interpol headquarters, reported him missing in late September. Meng was heading to his native China.

Meng, 64, has been the president of Interpol for almost two years. In China, he holds the post of deputy minister of public security – currently the highest point of a 45-year-long political career. The list of jobs he has held also include the director of China's coast guard and deputy director of the State Oceanic Administration, dissolved earlier this year.

Meng is the first Chinese national to head the Interpol throughout its 95-year history.

Chinese authorities have made no official statement about Meng's disappearance or the investigation so far.

