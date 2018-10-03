UN court orders Washington to lift Iran sanctions linked to humanitarian goods, civil aviation

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered the US to lift sanctions on Iran which are linked to humanitarian goods and civil aviation.

According to The Hague, the measures adopted by the US may endanger civil aviation safety in Iran and the lives of its users. These sanctions prevent Iranian airlines “from acquiring spare parts” and equipment, and prevent access to “maintenance, repair services and safety-related inspections” which are necessary for civil aircraft, the statement says.

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ delivers its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Iran in the case of the Treaty of Amity (#Iran v. #UnitedStates) https://t.co/ZTnc2ZpDazpic.twitter.com/DK1XVZXTqN — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) October 3, 2018

Also, restrictions on the importation and purchase of goods “for humanitarian needs,” such as foodstuffs and life-saving medicines, as well as treatments for chronic disease or preventive care, and medical equipment, may have a serious impact on the health and lives of Iranians, the court concluded.

Tehran filed a complaint against Washington in July this year, saying that by pulling out of the Iranian nuclear deal, the US had breached the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights signed in 1955.

WATCH LIVE: the #ICJ delivers its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Iran in the case of the Treaty of Amity (#Iran v. #UnitedStates) https://t.co/pOExu2Ax6R@UNWebTV — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) October 3, 2018

Back then, more than 60 years ago, the sides agreed to encourage “mutually beneficial trade and investments,” and maintain “closer economic intercourse generally between their peoples.”

It has been almost five months since Donald Trump, a long-time critic of Iran and the nuclear agreement, pulled the US out of the deal. The decision was met with resistance from key US allies, including France and Germany. The US withdrawal from the deal came despite the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Tehran’s compliance with the accord on numerous occasions.

