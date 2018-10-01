HomeWorld News

Russell Crowe calls for NZ PM Ardern to also lead Oz, Twitter cheers, but Kiwis don't want to share

©Mario Anzuoni/Reuters - ©Amr Alfiky/Reuters - Composition made by RT
Gladiator star Russell Crowe has dived into the online political fighting pit by suggesting New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lead an unorthodox union with its neighbors Australia 4,000 kilometers away.

The Oscar winning actor posted the unusual suggestion to his 2.7 million followers on Twitter, acknowledging such a merger would probably prove “controversial” but also “practical”.

Writing about New Zealand’s PM, Crowe, the star of Cinderella Man and Roman epic Gladiator praised Ardern, who recently made her debut speech to the United Nations.

“Look… just accept it… she’s awesome,” said Crowe, who was born in Wellington, new Zealand, but has lived most of his life in Australia. “Is it time to make Australia and New Zealand into one country withJacinda Ardern as PM? Not trying to be controversial… just practical.”

Crowe’s half-joke appears to have gone down a treat with many commenters online - with some people even suggested new names for the unified nation while others enjoyed the idea of an epic rugby team.

On the other hand, the two nations already have an intense rivalry and some Kiwis slapped down the idea, stating they are keen to hang on to Ardern and not see another “treasure” lost to its neighbors.

