'Middle finger affair' Macron lands in embarrassing picture controversy

French public is angry with Emmanuel Macron after the cheerful President posed for photos with young men at Saint Martin, one of whom showed the middle finger to the cameras.

The controversial pictures were made during Macron’s visit to the Caribbean island, devastated after hurricane Irma last year.

The French leader was followed by a host of photographers as he walked for five hours, despite sporadic rain, entered homes and talked to the locals about their life and rebuilding after the tragedy. The reconstruction seems far from over at Saint Martin, with many houses remaining half-built or in need of repairs.

Macron’s PR-stunt went wrong when he came across two bare-chested young men, who had bandanas on their heads. One of them told to the French leader that he was a “robber” and was recentley released from prison.

The president wasn’t at all perplexed by such confession as he told the guy that he should leave his criminal past behind and take part in reconstruction.

He then on went hugging the men and posing for photos with them as one showed a middle finger.

The opposition in France was quick to repost the photo and used the embarrassing moment as chance to grill Macron.

On ne trouve même plus de mots pour exprimer notre indignation.

La France ne mérite certainement pas cela. C’est impardonnable ! MLP pic.twitter.com/Lvf2k8cO8S — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 30, 2018

Many on twitter lamented that Macron is embarrassing the country, adding to the disastrous Benalla affair a "finger affair."

Top classe le doigt d'honneur ! Les pays étrangers & la presse vont bien se marrer ! Après l' #affairebenalla qui a écorné l'image présidentielle & la France, on aura l'affaire du doigt d'honneur. #Macron a 1 peu de Trump en lui qd il communique. Notre président est 1 catastrophe pic.twitter.com/qVx1oLQYLq — hadreb (@hadreb) September 30, 2018

La pire photo de la République depuis que la photographie et la République existent. #Macronpic.twitter.com/mwAE22lhes — Patrice Charles (@patricecharles) September 30, 2018

Others noted that people in the region devastated by the hurricane expect help rather than selfie opportunities.

Poser avec un mec qui a le falzar baissé et qui fait un fuck...

Ça vaut largement sa photo à l'Elysée lors de la fête de la musique...#TopCredibilité#Macronpic.twitter.com/BfoJY8II39 — Chris (@Stof_ChriS) September 30, 2018

Le sort des habitants de Saint-Martin, nos compatriotes abandonnés par l’Etat depuis 1 an suite à l’ouragan Irma, me choque plus encore. Les habitants n’attendent pas des selfies mais la reconstruction. Pour la photo, chacun savait déjà que M. Macron est l’égal de M. Hollande... — Julien Sanchez (@jsanchez_rn) September 30, 2018

The French president later defended his actions by saying that his goal was to help all of the Saint Martin youth. “I love every child of the Republic, no matter how stupid he is,” he explained.

