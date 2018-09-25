Man wearing vest with wires dangling out arrested at Berlin airport

German police have arrested a man who was spotted wearing a vest from which cables were protruding at Berlin’s Schoenefeld Airport. He brandished a beer bottle at security officials who approached him.

The man was spotted behaving suspiciously in a carpark at Schoenefeld Airport just after 8am. He threatened officials with a beer bottle when they approached him. He has since been arrested by police, with forces cordoning off sections of the carpark for further investigation.

Police on the ground have already confirmed that a backpack carried by the man did not contain anything suspicious. Four other items of luggage are waiting to be cleared by special forces, but officials have confirmed that there is currently “no danger for people” at the airport.

“The man at Schoenefeld had a vest with him, where cables and wires [were] hanging out,” police confirmed in a statement. “He also had more luggage with him. Special forces were requested for investigation. Therefore, the parking lot P6, the alpine hut, and the glass underpass were shut off.”

Police are yet to reveal the identity of the man who was arrested, but confirmed that they had filed criminal charges against him.

Flights have not been impacted following Monday morning’s arrest.

