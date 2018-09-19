China denies meddling in US mid-term elections

Beijing doesn’t interfere in other nations’ internal affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, rebuffing President Donald Trump’s earlier tweet accusing China of meddling in US elections.

The spokesperson, Geng Shuang, voiced China’s position while talking to reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Trump wrote on Twitter that China is “actively trying to impact and change” the election “by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me.”

China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

Shuang’s comments come on the heels of reports that Washington has ordered two Chinese state-run media outlets, Xinhua News Agency and Global Television Network to register as foreign agents in the US.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW