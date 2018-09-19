HomeWorld News

China denies meddling in US mid-term elections

Get short URL
China denies meddling in US mid-term elections
FILE PHOTO Voting booths in New York. September, 2018 © Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Beijing doesn’t interfere in other nations’ internal affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, rebuffing President Donald Trump’s earlier tweet accusing China of meddling in US elections.

The spokesperson, Geng Shuang, voiced China’s position while talking to reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Trump wrote on Twitter that China is “actively trying to impact and change” the election “by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me.”

Shuang’s comments come on the heels of reports that Washington has ordered two Chinese state-run media outlets, Xinhua News Agency and Global Television Network to register as foreign agents in the US.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies