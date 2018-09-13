RT editor-in-chief spoke to UK’s suspects in Skripal case, interview to be aired later today
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan spoke to the two men London named as suspects in the Skripal case, and the interview is set to be aired soon. Earlier, Putin said they are civilians and "there is nothing criminal about them.”
Simonyan said the interview took place on Wednesday.
The mystery surrounding the Salisbury “suspects” started right after their pictures hit the front pages of the international media following a police press conference last week.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW