Putin: We know who people named as suspects in Skripal case are, they are civilians

Russia knows who the people named as suspects in the Skripal saga are, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that these people are civilians.

Putin also hopes that the people in question will eventually come forward and talk to the media.

“I want to address them [the suspects]... [I hope] they contact the media. I hope they appear and tell everything about themselves,” he said, addressing the audience during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Earlier in September, UK prosecutors named two Russians they suspect of poisoning Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury this March. According to London, their names are Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Russia denies any involvement and accuses Britain of spinning the case to stir anti-Russian sentiment.

Beyond identifying them as Russian nationals, the prosecutors gave no indication as to who the men are.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW