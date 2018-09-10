Scissors-wielding man stabs postman, attacks passersby in Paris – reports

A scissors-wielding man in Paris has stabbed a postman in the throat and tried to attack other passersby, local TV channel reports. The attacker was reportedly tasered by police and arrested.

The incident took place in the 11th district of the French capital on Monday morning, France 3 TV channel said, citing police sources. The man has since been interrogated by police.

READ MORE: 7 injured in Paris after man armed with knife, iron bar goes on stabbing spree



It comes less than 12 hours after a man, reportedly an Afghan national, attacked people with a knife and an iron bar at two separate locations in Paris. At least seven people were injured by the suspect, four of whom have been hospitalized and are in a serious condition, police said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!