Scissors-wielding man stabs postman, attacks passersby in Paris – reports
The incident took place in the 11th district of the French capital on Monday morning, France 3 TV channel said, citing police sources. The man has since been interrogated by police.
READ MORE: 7 injured in Paris after man armed with knife, iron bar goes on stabbing spree
It comes less than 12 hours after a man, reportedly an Afghan national, attacked people with a knife and an iron bar at two separate locations in Paris. At least seven people were injured by the suspect, four of whom have been hospitalized and are in a serious condition, police said.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!