China escorts British assault ship on ‘freedom of navigation’ voyage through South China Sea

Beijing has reportedly dispatched a frigate and two helicopters to escort Royal Navy’s HMS Albion through the South China Sea, after the assault ship performed a “freedom of navigation” stunt on its patrol of the Asia Pacific.

After departing Japan in August, the 176-meter amphibious transport dock of the Royal Navy headed towards Vietnam for a four-day goodwill visit this week. However, to get to its destination, the British military vessel with hundreds of personnel on board had to sail through the South China Sea.

While having the choice to steer clear of the Paracel Islands, captain Tim Neild reportedly decided to demonstrate UK’s objection to China's “excessive claims” in the region, an anonymous source told Reuters. Asserting the freedom of navigation rights, the HMS Albion sailed just outside the disputed waters claimed by both Beijing and Hanoi.

China, which has been building military infrastructure on the Parcel and the Spratly chain of islands to protect its territorial claims, quickly dispatched two choppers and a frigate to intercept and escort the British ship, another source said. During the encounter, however, both sides reportedly remained “calm.”

Without directly confirming the incident, the Royal Navy noted that “HMS Albion exercised her rights for freedom of navigation in full compliance with international law and norms.”

While Beijing has yet to comment on the encounter, in the past China has repeatedly condemned foreign ‘intrusions’ into its backyard under any excuse. The People’s Republic has also repeatedly vowed to protect its ‘historic’ waters and interest in South China Sea, through which some $3 trillion of trade passes each year.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!