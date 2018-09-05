Video from JFK as Emirates plane from Dubai lands with reportedly 100 sick passengers on board

An Emirates plane with around 500 passengers has landed at JFK Airport reportedly with 100 sick.

Footage shows ambulances and other emergency services surrounding the plane while NYPD counter-terrorism said it was “monitoring” the quarantine. Emirates Flight 203, an Airbus A380, landed in the New York airport after declaring a medical emergency on Wednesday.

The passengers reportedly had fevers of up to over 100 degrees, while many were coughing, the pilot said, according to ABC. While initial reports claim up to 100 people reported sickness, the airliner has put the number at 10.

The plane, arriving from Dubai, landed at the airport at around 9am. It arrived at Terminal 4, where Port Authority Police and a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigated the incident.