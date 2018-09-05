Emirates plane at JFK airport quarantined after 100 people reportedly fall ill on flight from Dubai

Passengers have been quarantined on board an Emirates airplane at JFK airport in New York, after 100 reportedly fell seriously ill during a flight from Dubai.

Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai arrived at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday with the pilot expressing concerns over dozens of passengers sick with fevers over 100 degrees F (37.7 C) and coughing, according to local reports.

The plane was met by officials from the Port Authority Police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a staging area to check passengers.

The aircraft is not going to a terminal, instead being directed to a hard-stand area as emergency medical response teams investigate the cause of the illness.

While the cause of the illness remains unknown, local reports on the ground from a source briefed on the situation believe it may be food related. However, this may change with new information provided by the CDC.

BREAKING: An Emirates A380 in quarantine at JFK Airport right now awaiting CDC officials after about 100 passengers became ill with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing. Flight 203 had just arrived from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/lyUgNbMaEW — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018

Emirates flight crew being loaded into Ambulances at JFK Airport after about 100 become ill with temperatures over 100 degrees on flight from Dubai. Aircraft remains quarantined. pic.twitter.com/5zXrgGpBu3 — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018

