Emirates plane at JFK airport quarantined after 100 people reportedly fall ill on flight from Dubai

View from inside Emirates Flight 203 with waiting ambulances © Twitter/@LarryCoben
Passengers have been quarantined on board an Emirates airplane at JFK airport in New York, after 100 reportedly fell seriously ill during a flight from Dubai.

Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai arrived at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday with the pilot expressing concerns over dozens of passengers sick with fevers over 100 degrees F (37.7 C) and coughing, according to local reports.

The plane was met by officials from the Port Authority Police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a staging area to check passengers.

The aircraft is not going to a terminal, instead being directed to a hard-stand area as emergency medical response teams investigate the cause of the illness.

While the cause of the illness remains unknown, local reports on the ground from a source briefed on the situation believe it may be food related. However, this may change with new information provided by the CDC.

