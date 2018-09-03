US service member in Afghanistan killed in 'insider attack' - NATO

A US service member in Afghanistan has been killed in an apparent insider attack, according to NATO. One other has been wounded.

The attack occurred in eastern Afghanistan, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The service member has not yet been identified. He is the sixth American to be killed in Afghanistan this year, according to Reuters.

September 3, 2018

It comes less than two months after one US serviceman was killed and two others wounded in a separate insider attack in southern Afghanistan.

The wounded service member is in stable condition, Resolute Support said, adding that the name of the deceased will be released 24 hours after his or her next of kin is notified.

American and NATO troops have been present in Afghanistan for 17 years, with more than 2,200 US soldiers being killed in the country since then. There is no timeframe set for the potential withdrawal of NATO troops.

