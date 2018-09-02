Not such a beautiful day: Bono loses voice ‘completely’ during U2’s Berlin gig (VIDEOS)

Irish rock band U2 abruptly canceled their performance in Berlin on Saturday night after frontman Bono inexplicably “suffered a complete loss of voice.”

In a statement, the three other band members Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen and The Edge apologized for the canceled gig and said U2 is seeking medical advice.

“We don't know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice. We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancelation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice,” the statement said.

“As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who traveled from afar. We will update you very soon.”

Concert attendees say Bono’s voice suddenly dropped mid-song and, despite his efforts, was unable to continue the show.

A post shared by U2 da Depressão. 🇧🇷 (@u2dadepressao_) on Sep 1, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

A post shared by #u2silva✌️✌️✌️ (@silva77.7777) on Sep 1, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

During Red Flag Day #Bono lost his voice. He was trying to play Beautiful Day but after this he was stepping from the podium and would probably come back in 15 minutes. Later the management was asking for more patience. #U2eiTour — Edwin Poot (@EdwinPoot) September 1, 2018

Footage from the gig uploaded by a U2 fan-site shows the singer attempt to return to the performance after a brief hiatus, before again apologizing to the crowd and walking off stage. The band are currently on their ‘Experience + Innocence’ tour, scheduled to run until November 10, and are due to perform next on September 4 at a sold-out show in Cologne, Germany.

The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly...he was singing his guts out (per usual). @u2@U2eiTour The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He’s real and he’s human, too, like we all are. pic.twitter.com/f0Tl3hhuA2 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 1, 2018

Actress Ashley Judd was in attendance at the Berlin gig and posted footage of the band’s performance on social media, commenting: “The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly… he was singing his guts out (per usual).”

The band’s fans have been tweeting messages of support for Bono and the group, wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

Sending love & positive vibes to #Bono - hope you get better soon! We just want you safe & healthy, nothing else matters right now 💞💚 — Vid (@mysteriousdays) September 1, 2018

Walking out of the stadium heavy hearted. I hope Bono isn't too upset with himself. We love you. Take care of yourself. That's all that matters now. #U2eiTour — Amra (@ammrdnvc) September 1, 2018

