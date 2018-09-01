‘Biggest fan’: Bill Clinton trolled for ‘ogling’ pop star Ariana Grande at funeral

Former US President Bill Clinton was slammed and ridiculed on social media after he was caught seemingly mesmerized by pop singer Ariana Grande’s performance during soul legend Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit.

The 25-year-old singer, donning a short black dress and high-heeled shoes, took the stage on Friday for a rendition of Franklin’s hit single ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.’ Clinton seated right behind Grande, was captured looking hypnotized by the former Nickelodeon star’s performance.

Some users on social media poked fun at Clinton for ‘ogling’ the singer and even ‘undressing’ Grande with his eyes, suggesting that she had ‘brought him back to life.’

Ariana Grande got Bill Clinton ready to risk it all again 😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/YF8RXzvb5L — HargraveConsulting (@HargraveGlobal) 31 августа 2018 г.

Ariana Grande & that black dress brought Bill Clinton back to life 😂 pic.twitter.com/YDaEuHesfN — Supa Crank It™ (@SupaCrankIt) 1 сентября 2018 г.

Bill Clinton is a REALLY big fan of Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/o6DYlhp85s — Sam (@miggsmiggsmiggs) 31 августа 2018 г.

Bill Clinton looking at Ariana Grande like... pic.twitter.com/Ey8eOVjQkq — Glittershart (@sydispink) 1 сентября 2018 г.

Bill Clinton looks at Ariana Grande like I look at stuffed crust pizza. — YourLocalBrowncoat 🍓 (@YourLocalJacob) 31 августа 2018 г.

Get you a man who looks at you like Bill Clinton looks at Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/rZoWEACnp5 — ♡ blm (@sadbitchhrs) 31 августа 2018 г.

Others found the whole situation “uncomfortable,” calling the ex-president’s fascination with Grande “gross” and “creepy.” Commenters also argued that Clinton’s reaction was inappropriate, since Grande was honoring the late soul legend Aretha Franklin, who had passed away on August 16. Others pointed out that Hillary Clinton was also present at the event.

Oh my. Bill Clinton is creepy as hell. pic.twitter.com/IO2agZvMrg — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) 31 августа 2018 г.

GROOOSSSS HOW IS HE STILL SO CREEPY!?!?! EEEWWWWWW



WATCH: Bill Clinton Stares Creepily At Ariana Grande Singing At Aretha Franklin's Funeral https://t.co/eA8aFuCdSF — Kellyn Thompson (@KellynThompson) 1 сентября 2018 г.

Ariana Grande performed at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service today and President Clinton is still President Clinton. pic.twitter.com/Cv484bdvza — Charles West (@CharlemagneWest) 31 августа 2018 г.

Watch Bill's eyes go right to @ArianaGrande's butt. Jesse Jackson doesn't look down, but @BillClinton does. This is a funeral, come on man. pic.twitter.com/5zu555IFXb — Dennis Nagel (@DennisRNagel4) 31 августа 2018 г.

Some, however, came to Clinton’s defense, suggesting that the apparent ‘ogling’ is just his usual ‘look.’

Everyone is calling out Bill Clinton for ogling Ariana Grande but truth be told, I think that’s just his “look.” I don’t think he knows where he’s at when the mind control switch is off. — Maryann (@maremancini) 31 августа 2018 г.

