Chelsea Manning may face visa denial barring her from Australia tour

Australia is considering a ban on Chelsea Manning coming to the country just days before her speaking tour is scheduled to start. Rights organizations are sounding alarm, calling on Canberra not to silence the whistleblower.

The former US Army private turned whistleblower and activist may not make it to Australia with her speaking tour, which is due to commence with a speech at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday and events in Melbourne, Auckland, Wellington and Brisbane. WikiLeaks posted a screenshot of the Australian government’s notice of intention on Thursday, informing Manning that her visa application can be denied, citing her “criminal history” and the results of her “character test.”

Australia moves to deny alleged Iraq war whistleblower Chelsea Manning entry days before speaking date at Sydney Opera House. Australia also denies uncharged publisher @JulianAssange his Australian passport. However, it granted entry to convicted Iraq war general, David Petraeus pic.twitter.com/xweboaw8FC — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 30 августа 2018 г.

The organizer of the speaking tour, Australia’s Think Inc, has voiced its disappointment over the authorities’ intention, saying that she “poses no threat” to the Australian public. Think Inc has already collected support letters from both individuals and organizations and applied to Immigration Minister David Coleman and Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton to step up for the whistleblower.

Here's our official statement on Chelsea Manning's current visa status. pic.twitter.com/RrrYnudWsJ — Think Inc. (@thinkincAU) 30 августа 2018 г.

Manning herself believes that, together with the organizers, they will “work it out,”according to the Guardian Australia.

If an initial submission to the immigration minister fails, then Think Inc will have to work on an appeal. However, this could take months, Australian human rights lawyer George Newhouse told the ABC.

“Australians have a right to engage in important discussions about human rights. Silencing Chelsea Manning is a denial of her right to freedom of expression,” Amnesty International wrote, calling on the government to grant Manning entry to Australia. The rights organization launched a petition supporting the activist, which has already gained more than 4,000 signatures. The National Justice Project also voiced its support.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!