HomeWorld News

Chelsea Manning may face visa denial barring her from Australia tour

Get short URL
Chelsea Manning may face visa denial barring her from Australia tour
Chelsea Manning © Suzanne Cordeiro / Reuters
Australia is considering a ban on Chelsea Manning coming to the country just days before her speaking tour is scheduled to start. Rights organizations are sounding alarm, calling on Canberra not to silence the whistleblower.

The former US Army private turned whistleblower and activist may not make it to Australia with her speaking tour, which is due to commence with a speech at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday and events in Melbourne, Auckland, Wellington and Brisbane. WikiLeaks posted a screenshot of the Australian government’s notice of intention on Thursday, informing Manning that her visa application can be denied, citing her “criminal history” and the results of her “character test.”

The organizer of the speaking tour, Australia’s Think Inc, has voiced its disappointment over the authorities’ intention, saying that she “poses no threat” to the Australian public. Think Inc has already collected support letters from both individuals and organizations and applied to Immigration Minister David Coleman and Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton to step up for the whistleblower.

Manning herself believes that, together with the organizers, they will “work it out,”according to the Guardian Australia. 

If an initial submission to the immigration minister fails, then Think Inc will have to work on an appeal. However, this could take months, Australian human rights lawyer George Newhouse told the ABC. 

“Australians have a right to engage in important discussions about human rights. Silencing Chelsea Manning is a denial of her right to freedom of expression,” Amnesty International wrote, calling on the government to grant Manning entry to Australia. The rights organization launched a petition supporting the activist, which has already gained more than 4,000 signatures. The National Justice Project also voiced its support.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies