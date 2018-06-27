50-meter-long penis captured by Google Earth at bottom of dry lake in Australia (PHOTOS)

A penis so enormous it can be seen from space – that’s what’s been etched into the bed of a dry lake in Victoria, Australia.

The mammoth member was first spotted on the bottom of Betooba Lake in the Marcus Hill area of the province months ago, according to the Geelong Advertiser – but the super schlong only rose to viral infamy when satellite images from Google Earth were posted to the Facebook page ‘Take The Piss Geelong’ on Monday.

It is not clear if the local community has any intention of removing the penis-shaped crop circle, which is thought to be around 50-meters long, from the lake bed.

The rendering is not the first embarrassing thing to be accidentally captured by Google, with Street View picking up couples having sex on the side of the street, dogs doing their business, and a man having brunch with an alpaca.

