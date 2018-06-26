‘Heroic’ police dog Poncho performs CPR on his trainer (VIDEO)

Poncho the Spanish police K-9 has again shown why dogs truly are ‘man’s best friend’ after he “saved the life” of his handler by performing CPR.

Madrid police shared video footage of Poncho rushing to save the life of an agent who collapsed on the ground in a simulation of someone in mortal danger.

Wearing a police vest, complete with a flashing blue light, the helpful hound jumps on the man’s chest several times and even pauses to check for signs of breathing.

He repeats the procedure until the man makes a miraculous recovery and gets back to his feet. Madrid police heralded Poncho’s “heroic performance” in a tweet, saying he performed CPR in a “magisterial way.”

The message has been retweeted over 11,000 times and the accompanying video has already racked up more than two million views.

The tweet featured a quote from the famous 19th-century American writer, Josh Billings: “A dog is the only being in the world that will love you more than you love yourself.” The police also encouraged people to adopt shelter dogs.

