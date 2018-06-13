Russian attack helicopters practice hitting targets (VIDEO)

A video posted by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday shows military helicopters maneuvering and striking mock targets on the ground during a recent naval drill in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region.

Medium multi-purpose helicopters ‘Mi-8s’ along with larger gunships ‘Mi-24s’ can be seen flying alongside the Baltic Sea coastline and later hitting ground targets with guns and missiles. According to the Defense Ministry, they also trained in evading enemy fire, and completed over 30 flights during the drill.

The helicopters are part of the Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet, which is tasked with securing the nation’s western borders.

