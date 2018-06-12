Diplomatic delicacies: What was on the menu at the Trump-Kim summit?

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump enjoyed a mouthwatering lunch, complete with prawn cocktail, dauphinoise potatoes and vanilla ice cream, during their historic summit in Singapore.

The political heavyweights met at the Capella Hotel island resort to bash out a deal to scrap nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula. The meeting was hailed as a success by the pair, with the US providing North Korea with security assurances in response to promises of denuclearization.

READ MORE: Nukes aside, let’s talk cars: Trump shows off his ‘Beast’ limo to Kim at Singapore summit (VIDEO)

Before getting down to business the leaders bonded over a sumptuous meal. A leaked copy of the menu reveals some interesting culinary flare, with a mixture of both US and Korean fare to choose from.

To start, Trump and Kim were offered prawn cocktail, with Korean stuffed cucumber. Meanwhile, the main course included the option of beef, potato dauphinoise with a red wine sauce, as well as a combination of sweet and sour crispy pork.

Perhaps to please the US president, American ice cream brand Haagen Daz was also on the menu for desert, as was a dark chocolate tartlet ganache.

Details about their working lunch at the Capella, where a stay can cost up to $10,000 per night, were leaked on Tuesday. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has already let slip that his country will pick up the expected $20 million summit tab, which presumably means that the leaders ate for free.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!