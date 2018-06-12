7 injured as Paris suburban train overturns due to heavy rain (PHOTOS)

Seven people were slightly injured after a Paris suburban RER train overturned as a result of a landslide caused by heavy rain, AFP reports.

The landslide caused “three carriages to overturn. Fortunately, there are only seven slightly injured, who are being treated,” France’s Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told Franceinfo radio, as cited by AFP.

The incident took place on Tuesday between the southwestern suburbs of Paris, St-Remy-les-Chevreuse and Orsay.According to a spokesperson for Paris transport operator RATP, the train was derailed following intense rainfall that weakened the embankment just before 5:00 am (0300 GMT).

quand je vois les commentaires imputant au mauvais entretien des voies, etc .., l'incident de ce matin #RERB

C'est pitoyable, affligeant,.. pic.twitter.com/hzKvUkm8wj — laurent gallois (@laurentgallois) 12 июня 2018 г.

President of the Ile-de-France region, Valerie Pecresse, expressed her solidarity and compassion to all those affected by the unfortunate derailment. “All my thoughts go to the RERB travelers who were derailed this morning in Courcelles-sur-Yvette,” Pecresse said on Twitter, “I am grateful to the mobilized rescue teams.”

