Trump & Kim ‘going for a signing’ after ‘very good’ talks

Following what he described as a “top of the line” personal meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US President Donald Trump said they are set to sign an unspecified document.

“A lot of progress – really very positive. I think better than anybody could have expected. Top of the line, very good. We're going now for a signing," Trump told journalists in Singapore when asked about his talks with Kim.

Earlier, the duo arrived at the Capella Resort on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. Kim and Trump enjoyed a historic handshake at 9:04am, before they started a private meeting accompanied only by their translators.

In brief comments after the face-to-face encounter, the US leader said that it was “very, very good” and that, together with Kim, he “will solve a big problem, a big dilemma.” The North Korean leader shared Trump’s optimism after the summit, describing it as “a good prelude for peace.”

“We overcame all kinds of skepticism and speculation about this summit, and I believe that this is good for peace,” Kim said, as cited by Reuters.

