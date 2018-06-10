Was Trudeau wearing fake eyebrows at the G7 summit? (POLL)

Twitter has gone into meltdown over whether Justin Trudeau was wearing fake eyebrows during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit.

As Justin Trudeau fielded questions from reporters during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, the attentions of those watching live drifted to a seemingly drooping left eyebrow.

Footage of the press conference posted online shows the bilingual prime minister answering questions varying in subject from Trump to trade before the tell-tale brow appears to come unglued.

The incident has led to accusations that Trudeau is buffing up his eyebrows with a couple of stick-on substitutes. While it’s unclear whether the eyebrow is actually falling or if it’s a trick of the light, the internet has responded with expected amounts of mirth and memes to mercilessly mock the Canadian politician.

Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/EZTeYllCrH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 10, 2018

.@rcmpgrcpolice are apparently on alert after one of Justin Trudeau's eyebrows escaped. #tcotpic.twitter.com/XcC13aiV50 — Domelights Unbound (@Domelights) June 10, 2018

Googling now Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows

Getting blown away pic.twitter.com/4b8mR5jiVb — Ryan Tony Hernandez (@RyanTonyHernan1) June 10, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen... our prime minister!!!! pic.twitter.com/usPjZW9CRW — Aaron Hargreaves (@204aaron) June 9, 2018

Some even think it’s possible that Trudeau’s unglued brow could be the first real faux pas in a public life perfectly manicured with eye-catching socks and jogging photobombs.

Enough of me unfairly making fun of Justin Trudeau’s falling eyebrow. There is far more to our PM than just silly vanity. pic.twitter.com/yjRC0yYKrQ — Maddie Di Muccio (@MaddieDiMuccio) June 10, 2018

Have your say – is Trudeau wearing fake eyebrows or is it a very, very unfortunate optical illusion?